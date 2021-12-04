Yamaha Ray ZR 125 with sporty design and 66 kmpl mileage will be available here for 38 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

Want to buy a low-budget scooter with sporty design and mileage, then know here the details of the offer to buy Yamaha Ray ZR125 at a low price.

The two wheeler scooter segment in the country has a wide range of premium scooters with sporty designs apart from budget scooters with mileage.

In which today we are talking about the sporty designed Yamaha Ray ZR, which is a popular scooter of its company, on buying this sporty designed scooter from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 51,614 to Rs 59,528.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can buy this scooter at a very low price and take it home today’s offer on Yamaha Ray ZR by BIKES24, a second hand two wheeler buying website that has listed it on its site. And the price has been kept 38 thousand rupees.

According to the information of the scooter given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2017 and its ownership is first.

According to this money back guarantee, the company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this scooter.

If you do not like the scooter or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund the full payment to you.

In Yamaha Ray ZR 125, the company has given a single cylinder 113 cc engine which is an engine with air cooled technology, this engine generates maximum power of 7.1 PS and peak torque of 8.1 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Talking about the features of the scooter, features like USB charging port, digital speedometer, digital watch, digital odometer, digital trip meter, fuel gauge have been provided.