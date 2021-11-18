Yamaha TMax Scooter Launched Know Engine Features and All Specifications

To make a mark in the scooter segment, Yamaha has launched the updated TMax sports scooter. The company has used hi-tech technology to improve this scooter. Due to which no other company in the sports scooter segment reaches even near the TMax scooter. Let’s know what you are going to get in Yamaha’s TMax sports scooter.

Features of Yamaha TMax Sports Scooter – The company has given a compact body in this scooter. Along with this, you will get updated wheels and suspension in it. Which gives sportier handling performance equipped with full-colour 7-inch connected instruments. Apart from this, full-map Garnin navigation will also be available in this scooter. At the same time, this scooter has not been launched in India and its price has not been told. But the company can soon launch it in India.

Engine of Yamaha TMax sports scooter – The 560cc parallel-twin motor has been given at the center of the new flagship scooter. This engine generates maximum power of 47bhp and peak torque of 55.7Nm. Yamaha has updated the suspension kit along with the wheels of the scooter. The TMX is now launched with a moderate 41mm USD fork and a single rear shock.

Specifications of Yamaha TMax Sports Scooter – Yamaha claims that it has been redesigned for better front-end feel and rear damping. The tyres of this scooter have been given 262mm front disc brake and 282mm back disc brake with ABS.

Yamaha launched the AEROX 155 maxi scooter – Yamaha launched its maxi scooter Aerox 155 in India in September. The starting price of which has been kept at Rs 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha AEROX 155 is offered in two attractive colors. In which the first is Racing Blue and the second is Gray Vermillion. Apart from these colours, the company will also make the AEROX 155 available in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP variant.