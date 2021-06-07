Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s wedding pics, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s dating woes Swatantra Veer Savarkar’s lead actor





As we transfer previous one other day, it is time to look again on the greatest newsmakers within the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information in the present day. From Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s wedding pics and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s dating woes to Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Randeep Hooda being the recent contenders for the Swatantra Veer Savarkar biopic, Juhi Chawla clarifying that her case within the Delhi Excessive Court docket has NOTHING to do in opposition to the implementation of 5G and Kriti Sanon’s animal love – here is all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information in the present day. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and seven extra SURPRISE superstar weddings that baffled everybody – view pics

So, with out additional ado, listed below are the leisure newsmakers of fifth June 2021:

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s wedding pics

Yami Gautam obtained married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in a non-public ceremony yesterday and now inside pics of the couple’s marriage and mehendi ceremony have gone viral. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding: These inside pics of the couple’s marriage and mehendi ceremony are completely dreamy

Learn the complete story right here: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding – These inside pics of the couple’s marriage and mehendi ceremony are completely dreamy Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam will get married to Uri director Aditya Dhar in a non-public ceremony – view pic

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s dating woes

Mirziya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero fame Harshvardhan Kapoor, who claims to be single, shared how his sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, take the ultimate choice on who he dates and a lot extra.

Learn the complete story right here: OMG! Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confesses that sister Rhea and Sonam Kapoor discover none of his girlfriends or crushes ‘ok’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Randeep Hooda scorching contenders for the Swatantra Veer Savarkar biopic

Trade insiders say that the three actors which might be significantly being checked out for the position of Veer Savarkar is because of the large bodily transformations they’re able to of their motion pictures.

Learn the complete story right here: Swatantra Veer Savarkar – Ayushmann Khurrana and THESE two actors mentioned to be the recent contenders to play the titular position within the biopic

Juhi Chawla clarifies her case within the Delhi Excessive Court docket has NOTHING to do in opposition to the implementation of 5G

A digital courtroom listening to that went viral on Tuesday, 1st June, shifted the eye away from the true trigger that Juhi Chawla has been spreading consciousness for a decade now. The actress and lively environmentalist now reiterates that her agenda is to not ban 5G.

Learn the complete story right here: Juhi Chawla clarifies why she filed a case within the Delhi Excessive Court docket, and it has NOTHING to do in opposition to the implementation of 5G

Kriti Sanon’s animal love

Kriti Sanon has shared a number of footage she has taken with animals of all shapes, sizes and varieties on the event of World Surroundings Day 2021. And after we say every kind of animals, we do imply it, because the Luka Chuppi actress has actually posed with lions, leopards, giraffes together with those we’re used to seeing reminiscent of canine and horses.

Learn the complete story right here: From canine and horses to leopards and lions; Kriti Sanon’s love for nature’s furry buddies has no bounds – view pics

