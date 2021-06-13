Yami Gautam defines new sister goals with the love she showers on younger sis, Surilie, in her new mehndi video





Yami Gautam lately and sudden tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike Director, Aditya Dhar. Whereas the out-of-the-blue determination by the lovebirds did catch many unaware, no one was complaining as soon as their attractive wedding ceremony and mehndi footage and movies started streaming in. And now, a number of days after the nuptials, a new video from Yami Gautam’s mehndi ceremony, the place she could be seen showering love on younger sis, Surilie Gautam, and receiving the identical again in return. The 2 outline new sister goals for on and all. Take a look at their lovable video above… Additionally Learn – Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, Yami Gautam and extra – try the record of celebs who have been trolled this week

