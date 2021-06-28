yami gautam did not go parlor instead got ready at home for her wedding video viral | Yami Gautam did not spend any makeup on her wedding, see how she got ready in the video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has recently married. Yami Gautam’s marriage was no less than a fairy tail amidst the mountains away from Mumbai. The news of the sudden marriage was very much in the headlines. Yami’s simple-sober wedding look was also highly praised, but if we say that Yami did not spend any special for this look, then how would you feel. You would think that in weddings people spend a lot on make-up and clothes and above all it was a Bollywood wedding, but in spite of this, Yami had planned different things for herself.

Yami was ready at home

You know that Yami Gautam did not wear a lehenga of any big designer, but she wore her mother’s old red sari. You will be surprised to know that the actress did her make-up at home, she did not go to any parlor. His sister Surili had prepared him. He himself has shared the video of this and has also given the real reason for doing so.

Yami wrote this special post

Yami Gautam wrote in a social media post, ‘One man army… due to the lockdown in the city, did wedding shopping within an hour, took what I felt. From styling my hair to giving me the beautiful traditional look I wanted. Thank you for entertaining me with your jokes all the time, for supporting me so that I don’t feel nervous even for a minute, for making endless lists, for having tea, making delicious cakes at home and many more.

Said everyone – thank you

Yami Gautam further wrote, ‘A family that loves you unconditionally, strong middle class values ​​and traditions make me feel very lucky. I can leave everything in the world for all these things. Thank you for the love and respect.’ Yami Gautam has shared a picture and a video with it. In the video, she is seen getting ready for the wedding.

Also read: Shahnaz Gill becomes the model of Dabboo Ratnani, Siddharth will also be left watching the killer style

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to