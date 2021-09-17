Yami Gautam Family Honeymoon Shock Saif: Yami Gautam Honeymoon Plan With Family Shock Saif Ali Khan Kapil Sharma Show
Yami Gautam says, ‘We both (Yami and Aditya) had a condition that everyone would go together.’ Saif is stunned and asks, ‘Really? (Really?) Yami answers ‘yes’.
Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar, the director of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ on June 4, 2021. After the marriage, Yami changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar.
Saif also narrated many funny stories related to his life and marriage. Saif said that he is afraid of an expensive marriage and that is why he is worried about the marriage of his 4 children.
