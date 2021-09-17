Yami Gautam Family Honeymoon Shock Saif: Yami Gautam Honeymoon Plan With Family Shock Saif Ali Khan Kapil Sharma Show

The cast of ‘Bhoot Police’ will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this week. Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes who came on the show had a lot of fun on the set and made interesting revelations. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma revealed about Yami Gautam’s honeymoon plan, which opened Saif’s mouth.

The producers have released a promo of the episode, in which Kapil Sharma tells Yami Gautam, ‘Yami, we heard somewhere in an interview that you and Aditya (Aditya Dhar) wanted to take our family together on Honeyman. Take it away No one told you that they don’t take the family, they go and make it. Everyone including Archana Puran Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes started laughing on hearing this.



Yami Gautam says, ‘We both (Yami and Aditya) had a condition that everyone would go together.’ Saif is stunned and asks, ‘Really? (Really?) Yami answers ‘yes’.

Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar, the director of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ on June 4, 2021. After the marriage, Yami changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar.

Saif also narrated many funny stories related to his life and marriage. Saif said that he is afraid of an expensive marriage and that is why he is worried about the marriage of his 4 children.