Yami Gautam has incurable disease Keratosis-Pilaris, herself narrated the pain. Yami Gautam became a victim of this incurable disease, herself narrated the pain

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam has revealed that she is suffering from a skin condition called Keratosis Pilaris. He said that she suffered from this disease during her teenage years. There is no cure for this. Yami shared several pictures flaunting her skin on Twitter.

Everything mentioned in the caption of the photo

While sharing the photo, Yami Gautam wrote, ‘Hello friends, I have recently shot for some photos. When she was about to go in post-production (a common procedure) to hide my skin condition called keratosis-pilaris, I thought, why can’t I just accept this fact. I am comfortable with that.

What is Keratosis Pilaris

Keratosis pilaris is a condition that causes rough patches and small, acne-like bumps on the skin. Yami said, ‘I have shown the courage to share my truth with you. I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing out under-eyes or shaping my waist a little more. She was better and prettier as I looked.

Will no longer be afraid of fears

She revealed that she has been dealing with it for many years and now she has decided to allay all her fears associated with it. Yami told that ‘I developed this skin condition during my teens, and there is still no cure for it. I have been dealing with this for many years, and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities. I think my fans will still love me and will accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly.’

