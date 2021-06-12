Yami Gautam looks breathtakingly stunning in these new pictures from her wedding — Take a look





Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam stunned every body as she introduced her wedding to URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. She took to her social media account to share a few pictures from her special occasion and penned a lengthy be aware describing her emotions. Now, a few new pictures from her wedding day have made it to the web. On her wedding day, she wore a crimson colored saree and seemed breathtakingly stunning. Additionally Learn – Independence Day 2020: From Uri and Raazi to Lakshya and Parmanu — 10 patriotic Bollywood films to evoke the deshbhakt in you

Within the new pictures, we see portrait pictures of the bride. Including to the wonder is her charming smile. Yami Gautam positively made for the happiest and probably the most beautiful bride ever. She saved it easy in a crimson saree and wore fairly jewellery. She wore a choker, massive necklace, large earrings and a spherical maang tikka. Together with her saree, she took a similar colored dupatta on her head. Easy and stylish is how one can describe Yami Gautam as a bride. Take a look at her new pictures right here. Additionally Learn – Is Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas a sequel to Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike? Producer Ronnie Screwvala clarifies

Earlier, because the actress introduced her wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “In your gentle, I study to like – Rumi. With the blessings of our household, now we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at this time. Being very non-public folks, we celebrated this joyous event with our rapid household. As we embark on the journey of affection and friendship, we search all of your blessings and good needs. Love, Yami and Aditya.” The director additionally shared some inside pictures from the wedding that left everybody shocked. Additionally Learn – Vicky Kaushal opens up on his childhood birthday celebrations, and all of us establish with it

Stars like Varun Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Vikrant Massey, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and lots of others congratulated Yami and Aditya on social media. On the work entrance, Yami Gautam has Bhoot Police subsequent together with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

