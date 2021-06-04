Yami Gautam marries Uri director Aditya Dhar; couple announce news of nuptials on social media

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar introduced on 3 May moreover that they purchased married in an “intimate bridal ceremony”.

Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who labored collectively on the 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared the rules in an announcement posted on their social media handles.

Quoting Persian poet Rumi’s line ‘In your mild, I be taught to like’, the couple moreover shared their {photograph} from the wedding ceremony.

“With the blessings of our household, now we bear tied the knot in an intimate bridal ceremony at the present time. Being very private individuals, we mighty this joyous event with our instantaneous household,” they talked about.

“As we embark on the creep of love and friendship, we detect all of your blessings and true needs. Esteem, Yami and Aditya,” they added.

Gautam, who flip into as quickly as born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and switch into as quickly as launched up in Chandigarh, will seemingly be considered subsequent in Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is inside the period in-between engaged on The Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks his reunion with Uri star Vicky Kaushal.