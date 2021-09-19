Yami Gautam revealed three months after her marriage to Aditya Dhar – I still feel bad about it

The beautiful actress () has been in more discussion this year about her marriage to the director () than the movies. The couple suddenly got married on June 4, 2021 without informing anyone. The wedding in Himachal Pradesh was attended only by the family of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar and some close ones. Many questions are being asked about Yami and Aditya’s affair after marriage. Recently, when Yami Gautam arrived at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of the film, she was also questioned about it there. During the show, Krishna Abhishek asked who is proposing between Yami or Aditya. In reply, Yami said, ‘I didn’t even propose. No one did, got married. Yami also revealed that only 20 guests were present at her wedding, even her aunt who was only 40 kilometers away from there. Yami said that due to the corona protocol at the time of the wedding, only a limited number of people were able to attend the event. Let me tell you that Aditya Dhar was the director of Yami Gautam’s film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The two became close during this film. On the work front, Yami Gautam was recently seen in the lead role in the film ‘Ghost Police’ with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes. Now Yami will be seen in her next film ‘Dusvi’ in which Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the lead role with her.