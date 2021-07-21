Yami Gautam reveals her love story after one and a half months of marriage

New Delhi. Bollywood’s beautiful actress Yami Gautam was in the headlines for her marriage in the past. He surprised everyone by getting married suddenly. She married director Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021 in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. His marriage was very simple. In which only family members attended. Yami wore her mother’s sari and grandmother’s dupatta. His simple style won everyone’s heart. Their wedding photos went viral on social media. Now Yami has spoken openly about her love story with Aditya Dhar.

friendship started

Yami told in an interview to Hindustan Times that she was not love at first sight. He said, ‘Earlier we were good friends, after that this relationship turned into love. We started talking during the promotions of Uri. I would not like to call it dating but this was the time when we started talking and our friendship started. After this Yami was asked when did she come to know that Aditya would be her life partner. To this Yami said that you cannot express it in words. You just get to know. When you start understanding the value system of a person and which family he belongs to.

Aditya is a good person

Yani further said, ‘It is not necessary that your choice should be the same but the value system should be the same. We both have many similarities. Apart from being a professional, he is also a good human being. Which I respect a lot.

Yami doesn’t like showing off

After this Yami told that their marriage was exactly as she and Aditya wanted. He said that even if there was no lockdown, we would have married like this. The marriage would have taken place at the same place where it has taken place now. We are really like that and very happy. Yami said that she is a down to earth person and she does not like to show off. She wore her mother’s 33-year-old sari at the wedding. His maternal grandmother had left a dupatta for him and had made a hill nath. Yami told that she always wanted to wear Nath in her marriage.

