Yami gautam share her family and friends response on Dasvi film. Yami Gautam told the reaction of her family and friends on the tenth film

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Yami Gautam Dhar on her recent release Dasth said that as an actor, I get a kick out of doing something different. Her winning streak continues with her tremendous performance in Dasth. Because in her earlier release A Thursday, Yami was highly appreciated by the audience and critics for portraying a layered character with scintillating arrowheads.

It can be said that Yami’s career graph is growing fast only because of the projects she has chosen. The feedback Yami received from her family and friends for 10th class was very special for her. Talking about the same Yami said, “I really enjoyed playing the role of a Haryanvi cop in the film and I am happy with the initial response received for my performance.

My family, my team and a few friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me. Saw this film a few days back and I am glad that he has been able to connect strongly with my character throughout the film. Now I am excited to hear what the audience has to say about it. I have tried to do something very different and as an actor, I get a kick out of doing that.

This is the first time in Yami Gautam’s career that she has essayed the role of a cop in Dasvi with the hope of breaking stereotypes. Not only this director, Tushar Jalota has admitted on record how Yami was his first and only choice for this role. Let us tell you that Yami Gautam will have OMG2, Dhoom Dham and some more such exciting projects in the coming days. Which have not been announced yet.

