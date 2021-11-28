Yami Gautam Shared Experience Decided To Marry Husband Aditya Dhar After Release Movie Uri Vicky Kaushal-

Yami Gautam told in an interview that she was very impressed by two things of Aditya Dhar and only after listening to them, she decided to get married.

Actress Yami Gautam married producer Aditya Dhar this year. Both were married in a very simple way. Not many people attended it either. In a recent interview, Yami has praised Aditya Dhar for many things. Along with this, he told which such habit of Aditya had influenced him the most. Yami said, ‘Aditya gives importance to his family, which is very important for me. Even after being a professional, he does not do any project just for the money.

Yami said, ‘He wants to take Indian cinema to the international stage. He seemed a bit nervous before Uri released, so I asked him. He had told that he is not only nervous about himself, but he has many other responsibilities on him. There are two biggest responsibilities in this. The first is from the Indian Army, because they have believed in me. Second- I also have responsibilities towards producer Ronnie Screwvala because he has invested in a filmmaker who is going to make a film for the first time.

Yami had further told, ‘Aditya wanted him to return every penny of the producer. I think this thing of his impressed me the most and I should also learn this from him. It shows what kind of person you are. I remember once a crew member was sitting on the ground, and Aditya was sitting on a chair. After seeing him, he got up from the chair and told the crew member that you sit on the chair. That girl was also surprised to see this, because no one had treated their staff members like this before.

Reminding Aditya’s goodness, Yami had said, ‘Many small things reveal your personality. I got a lot of inspiration after seeing his professional behavior and it brought a new turn in my life. There is so much humility, so much goodness in them, that it is really different for everyone to see.’ Referring to the marriage, Yami said that I wanted to marry in a very simple way. I also wore my mother’s sari on the wedding. It was a simple saree. But this is my behavior, which I live like this.