Yami Gautam Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi Ceremony With These Stunning Candid Shots



Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam who acquired married to director Aditya Dhar now took to social media sharing some of the candid pictures from her mehandi ceremony. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam’s Bridal Look: Purple Silk Saree, Conventional Pahadi Nath, And a Lot of Grace

Yami Gautam posted a collection of footage from her Mehandi ceremony and captioned it with a quote by Lalleshwari. “O expensive one, why fear? What is supposed for you’ll at all times, at all times discover you,“ she wrote. Within the footage, Yami could be seen carrying an orange salwar-kameez. In a single of the images, the couple could be seen trying adorably at one another. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam Ties Knot With Uri Director Aditya Dhar In An Intimate Wedding ceremony Ceremony | See Pic

On June 4, Yami Gautam stunned her followers after she took to social media revealing that she acquired married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared a image from her intimate marriage ceremony ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our household, we’ve got tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony ceremony in the present day. Being very non-public folks, we celebrated this joyous event with our quick household. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we search all of your blessings and good needs.”

Since then, a number of footage from Yami and Aditya’s marriage ceremony are going viral on social media. Within the footage, Yami could be seen carrying a lovely crimson lehenga and jewelry. Whereas, Aditya Dhar appears to be like excellent in a white and cream sherwani. Since Yami additionally featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, it’s seemingly that the duo developed their love for one another throughout the film.

On the work entrance, Yami not too long ago started capturing for ‘Dasvi’. She will even be subsequent seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ together with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.