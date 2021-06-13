Yami Gautam Shares Her Wedding Video From Chooda Ceremony With Sister Surilie Gautam Watch Video





Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam married Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate non-public ceremony on June 4. Ever since she introduced her marriage ceremony, she has been sharing her mesmerising movies and photos from her D-Day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, she shared one more video of her pre-wedding ceremony – chooda ceremony. Additionally Learn – As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Tendencies, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Supplied Sita’s Function

Within the video, her sister Surilie Gautam may be seen making the bride Yami put on the chooda (conventional crimson bangles which can be worn by the brides after haldi ceremony). She additionally makes the actor put on a pair of earrings, a pair of payal and kalire. On the finish of the clip, Surilie asks her sister to maneuver her palms for the kalire to maneuver alongside along with her palms. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam Wore Her Mom’s Saree For Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Personal Make-up

Whereas Yami flaunts her bridal glow in a crimson saree and a nostril ring, Surilie appeared attractive in blue ethnic put on. Sharing the video, the Uri actor merely added coronary heart emoticons to her caption. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Identical Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt However in Totally different Color, Examine Worth

Watch Video:

Yami has been sharing her marriage ceremony pictures leaving followers fall in love with the attractive diva once more. Examine her haldi, mehendi and marriage ceremony pictures.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Yami Gautam was final seen in Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, which launched on Netflix. She will probably be subsequent seen in Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Aditya, alternatively, is busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal.