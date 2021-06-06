Yami Gautam Shines Bright In Her Haldi Ceremony, Shares First Pic of the Ceremony





Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam who received married to director Aditya Dhar on Friday i.e June 4, took to social media sharing a candid shot from her Haldi ceremony. She had earlier shared footage of her Mehendi and wedding ceremony ceremony. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Unseen Wedding ceremony Footage Go Viral, Couple Performs Wedding ceremony Rituals

Yami shared an image from her Haldi ceremony and dropped a yellow coronary heart emoji in the caption. Yami may be seen carrying a yellow go well with with a purple dupatta. The smile on her face is sufficient to win everybody’s coronary heart. What provides allure to her look is the shell jewelry. Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi Ceremony With These Gorgeous Candid Photographs – See Pics

Earlier, Yami shared footage of her Mehandi ceremony and captioned it with a quote by Lalleshwari. “O expensive one, why fear? What is supposed for you’ll all the time, all the time discover you,“ she wrote. In the footage, Yami was carrying an orange salwar-kameez.

On June 4, Yami Gautam shocked her followers after she took to social media revealing that she received married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared an image from her intimate wedding ceremony ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our household, now we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony ceremony at the moment. Being very personal individuals, we celebrated this joyous event with our instant household. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we search all of your blessings and good needs.”

A number of footage from Yami and Aditya’s wedding ceremony are going viral on social media. Since Yami additionally featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, a film directed by Aditya Dhar, it’s probably that the duo developed their love for one another throughout the film.