Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday teaser out, film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar | Yami Gautam starrer suspense drama ‘A Thursday’ to release on Disney Plus Hotstar – Watch teaser here

Yami Gautam starrer suspense drama 'A Thursday' to release on Disney Plus Hotstar

11 seconds ago
News

The teaser of Yami Gautam starrer hostess drama ‘A Thursday’ has been released, which is very interesting. Produced by RSVP Films and Blue Monkey Films and directed by Behzad Khambata, this suspense drama is not going to release in theaters but on OTT. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. As of now, its release date has not been revealed.

The teaser gives a glimpse of a kindergarten school where the kids are seen in a happy mood, with a gunshot we can see the serious look on Yami Gautam’s face! This is one thriller that will keep the audience hooked on their screens!

The teaser of Yami Gautam’s A Thursday has been released. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the thriller is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

