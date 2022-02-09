Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday teaser out, film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar | Yami Gautam starrer suspense drama ‘A Thursday’ to release on Disney Plus Hotstar – Watch teaser here

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The teaser of Yami Gautam starrer hostess drama ‘A Thursday’ has been released, which is very interesting. Produced by RSVP Films and Blue Monkey Films and directed by Behzad Khambata, this suspense drama is not going to release in theaters but on OTT. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. As of now, its release date has not been revealed.

The teaser gives a glimpse of a kindergarten school where the kids are seen in a happy mood, with a gunshot we can see the serious look on Yami Gautam’s face! This is one thriller that will keep the audience hooked on their screens!

Suspense is created in its teaser. Yami plays the role of Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher, in the film, but on Thursday she surprises everyone by taking 16 children hostage at a school. Incidents go out of control and the public and the media completely sabotage it, questioning the probable cause of his heinous act. Or was there an incident that deceived the eyes? Nothing will happen on that day i.e. ‘A Thursday’.

Excited to be a part of the film, Yami said, “A Thursday is one of those scripts you can’t turn down. Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist. My character Naina is both fiery and lovable. RSVP and I have had a great working relationship and I am happy to work with them again.”

