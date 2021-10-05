Yami Gautam suffers from Keratosis Pillaris: Yami Gautam reveals that she is struggling with a skin condition called Keratosis Pillaris for which there is no cure
Yami Gautam further wrote, ‘I have endured this for years and now have the courage to put aside my fears and insecurities and accept my‘ faults ’. I have the courage to share this truth with all of you. I didn’t think ‘folliculitis’ airbrushing or ‘shaping’ was ‘under the eye’ or that it was rubbish! And yet, I feel beautiful. ‘
What is Keratosis Pilaris?
We will tell you that ‘keratosis pilaris’ is a skin problem, in which there are small pimples or pimples and minor lesions on the skin. This is due to a protein called keratin being formed in the hair follicles or hair follicles, which prevents deep pores in the skin.
Fans and celebs are appreciating
Fans from fans to celebrities are showering love on Yami Gautam’s post and praising her for acknowledging the actress’s shortcomings. Speaking of the professional front, Yami Gautam had recently appeared in ‘Ghost Police’. She will soon be seen in ‘Lost’ and ‘Oh My God 2’.
