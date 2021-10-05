Yami Gautam suffers from Keratosis Pillaris: Yami Gautam reveals that she is struggling with a skin condition called Keratosis Pillaris for which there is no cure

Actress Yami Gautam may be promoting several skin related products, but she herself is facing a serious skin related problem. Yami Gautam has revealed this now after many years. Yami Gautam recently shared some photos of her on Instagram and said that she suffers from a skin problem called ‘Keratosis Pilaris’.

Yami Gautam wrote in the caption with some of her pictures on Instagram, ‘I recently clicked some pictures. When she had to send me to post production to hide my skin condition keratosis pilaris (which is a normal process) I thought, ‘Yami, why don’t you accept this truth? This problem started in my teens and there is no cure for it.





Yami Gautam further wrote, ‘I have endured this for years and now have the courage to put aside my fears and insecurities and accept my‘ faults ’. I have the courage to share this truth with all of you. I didn’t think ‘folliculitis’ airbrushing or ‘shaping’ was ‘under the eye’ or that it was rubbish! And yet, I feel beautiful. ‘

What is Keratosis Pilaris?

We will tell you that ‘keratosis pilaris’ is a skin problem, in which there are small pimples or pimples and minor lesions on the skin. This is due to a protein called keratin being formed in the hair follicles or hair follicles, which prevents deep pores in the skin.



Fans and celebs are appreciating

Fans from fans to celebrities are showering love on Yami Gautam’s post and praising her for acknowledging the actress’s shortcomings. Speaking of the professional front, Yami Gautam had recently appeared in ‘Ghost Police’. She will soon be seen in ‘Lost’ and ‘Oh My God 2’.