Yami Gautam Ties Knot With Uri Director Aditya Dhar In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

New Delhi: Yami Gautam shocked her followers after she took to social media revealing that she received married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared an image from her intimate marriage ceremony ceremony. Additionally Learn – Bhoot Police VS Liger Field Workplace Conflict: Saif Ali Khan And Vijay Deverakonda Are Set To Rule Theatre This September

In the image, Yami may be seen carrying a wonderful pink lehenga and jewelry. Whereas, Aditya Dhar seems good in a white and cream sherwani. The newly-wed couple may be seen one another with a smile on their face. Sharing the image, Yami captioned it with a quote attributed to Rumi. She additional talked about that the marriage was attended by solely quick members of the family and wrote, ”With the blessings of our household, we’ve got tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony ceremony at present. Being very non-public folks, we celebrated this joyous event with our quick household. As we embark on the journey of affection and friendship, we search all of your blessings and good needs.” Additionally Learn – Did You Discover a Machine Hanging Round Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s Neck? It’s Your Wearable Air Air purifier 24/7

Since Yami additionally featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, it’s possible that the duo developed their love for one another throughout the film. A number of mates, celebrities and followers took to the remark part of Yami Gautam’s submit congratulating the newly-wed couple. Whereas Dia Mirza wrote, ”Congratulations Yami and Aditya, Numerous love and greatest needs to an exquisite journey forward!”, even Varun Dhawan dropped a pink coronary heart emoji and wrote, ”Congratulations Yami and Aditya sending you all of the positivity.” Different celebrities together with Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vikrant Massey additionally showered love.

On the work entrance, Yami lately started taking pictures for ‘Dasvi’. She will even be subsequent seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ together with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Congratulations, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar!