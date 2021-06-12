Yami Gautam Wore Her Mother Saree For Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Own Makeup





Actor Yami Gautam who lately acquired married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar selected to put on her mom's saree for the big day. Sure, whereas Yami appeared completely beautiful in a purple saree on her wedding ceremony, it has now been revealed that it was really her mom's saree.

A marriage blogger has now revealed that Yami wore her mom's 33 years outdated saree for her wedding ceremony and did her personal make-up on this big day. Wedding Blogger took to Instagram sharing footage of Yami and wrote, "#yamigautam put on her mom saree and self finished bridal make-up within the wedding ceremony Merely lovely @yamigautam." Yami wore a conventional deep purple silk saree with an identical shirt and a veil that got here in a golden border on her wedding ceremony. The actor selected to grace her bridal look with a choker, a protracted neckpiece and an enormous mang-tika and an equally huge nostril ring. She additionally had a conventional chooda on her wrist and a gorgeous golden kalire glowing vibrant.

On June 4, Yami Gautam stunned her followers after she took to social media revealing that she acquired married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared an image from her intimate wedding ceremony ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our household, we now have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony ceremony immediately. Being very non-public folks, we celebrated this joyous event with our rapid household. As we embark on the journey of affection and friendship, we search all of your blessings and good needs.” Since then, a number of footage from Yami and Aditya’s wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.