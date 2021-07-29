Yankees Acquire Joey Gallo In Trade With Rangers

The Yankees have just had the player who best represents the style of baseball today. It’s about Joey Gallo, and when it comes to batting, defensive players might as well take a bathroom break.

Gallo, who the Yankees acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Thursday, walked, pulled out or hit a home run – the sport’s so-called three real results – in 57.7% of his plate appearances this season. His career batting average is 0.211, the lowest in majors since his debut in 2015 among players with as many turns at bat.

The Yankees, of course, don’t care about the entertaining value of an action-short sport. Gallo excels in the qualities that matter most to the Yankees, who are lagging behind in the American League East and in the wildcard standings. Also, they think Gallo brings more than strikeouts, walks and homers.

“I’m not worried that we are adding a guy who is playing 38% of the time this year and hitting the ball over the fence,” manager Aaron Boone said dryly, before Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Fla. a 14-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid a sweep.