Yankees Add Aaron Judge and Two Others to Covid-19 Injured List

The Yankees were allowed to return to baseball on Friday, but without two of their best players. Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela, along with backup receiver Kyle Higashioka, were placed on the Covid-19 injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus. All should miss at least 10 days.

While many positive tests among Yankees players and staff this season have been so-called breakthrough cases, where a player who has been vaccinated has tested positive, the team said that was not the case for all tests positive on Friday, meaning at least one of the players was not vaccinated. But the Yankees did not identify which players were or were not vaccinated.

Judge, one of the Yankees’ most popular players, was at Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Denver, and was close to several of the game’s biggest stars, raising concerns that the game’s top players may have been on display . Five Red Sox All-Stars shared a clubhouse with Judge, but all five were active on Friday. The three position players in that group, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and JD Martinez, were all part of Boston’s starting lineup.