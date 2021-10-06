Yankees ain’t bad, they’re ordinary

BOSTON – He was standing in the wrong field just below the right field line, on a golden October afternoon, back at the scene of his famous home run on Tuesday. Bucky Dent, 69-year-old, silver hair under his Yankees hat, came from Florida to watch his old team begin the season with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Suddenly a ball came thundering in their path.

“They’re trying to kill me here!” Dent said, but it was friendly fire from batting practice, a hooking liner by a Yankee that rattled around his legs. It was one of the hardest balls the Yankees hit all night.

There was no new hero from the Yankees side of baseball’s greatest rivalry. Haven’t been there for some time. The Red Sox quickly and strongly eliminated the Yankees in a 6–2 victory in the American League wild-card game. The Yankees struck 11 times without a walk, and the last six places in their lineup combined took 1 for 20 with an infield single.