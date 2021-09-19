Yankees and Gerrit Cole Get Ruffed Up by Cleveland

The Yankees, like the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels, are a fourth-place team. Those teams have lost records and have no hope of a playoff. The Yankees, in the more rugged American League East, are part of the pennant race.

But after two weeks, they currently have no place. While Sunday was fun for the Cleveland hitters named Ramirez – Jose and Harold combined for seven for 6 for 6 – it was pitiful for the Yankees. They lost 11–1 to Gerrit Cole’s worst start in years. He also lost ground in the standings.

The Tampa Bay Rays are running with the split. The Boston Red Sox holds the first wild-card place, and the Toronto Blue Jays the second. Tough neighborhood, but the Yankees are known to be the bullies of the block.

Baseball, alas, is nothing like real estate; You’d love to have the best home on a bustling road. At 83-67, the Yankees would be on the verge of winning the National League East title. Instead they are fighting for survival, trailing Toronto by a game and a half for the second wild card, and barely ahead of the Oakland Athletics. Fall again in peak season.