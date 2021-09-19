Yankees and Gerrit Cole Get Ruffed Up by Cleveland
The Yankees, like the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels, are a fourth-place team. Those teams have lost records and have no hope of a playoff. The Yankees, in the more rugged American League East, are part of the pennant race.
But after two weeks, they currently have no place. While Sunday was fun for the Cleveland hitters named Ramirez – Jose and Harold combined for seven for 6 for 6 – it was pitiful for the Yankees. They lost 11–1 to Gerrit Cole’s worst start in years. He also lost ground in the standings.
The Tampa Bay Rays are running with the split. The Boston Red Sox holds the first wild-card place, and the Toronto Blue Jays the second. Tough neighborhood, but the Yankees are known to be the bullies of the block.
Baseball, alas, is nothing like real estate; You’d love to have the best home on a bustling road. At 83-67, the Yankees would be on the verge of winning the National League East title. Instead they are fighting for survival, trailing Toronto by a game and a half for the second wild card, and barely ahead of the Oakland Athletics. Fall again in peak season.
To review: The Yankees started 5-10, then went 23-9. After a 5–13 stretch, they went 43–20, ending with a 13-game winning streak. Since then they are 7–15, a run that has included series defeats to the Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Blue Jays (a four-game sweep at home), the Mets and, now, Cleveland.
“We’ve been in the valleys, but we’ve had peaks where we’ve played really well against some really good teams as well,” said manager Aaron Boone. “We have a track record, even a few years back, I believe it’s there. Trying to get it out consistently has been frustrating, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”
They will try to do it against the teams they are chasing. After a three-game home series with the Texas Rangers, the Yankees would play three in Boston, three in Toronto, and then finish the season with three at home against the Rays. They have to earn their way.
“The bottom line is: We still control it,” Boone said. “But we have to play better than this if we have the chance.”
The Yankees looked even worse on Sunday after losing 11-3 on Saturday. They could not resolve a rookie starter, Eli Morgan, who came into the game with an earned run average of 6.03. His fielders made two errors, his catcher dropped two passed balls and he spent the last three innings trying in vain to play the home run derby, fanning out eight times in his final nine outs.
To be fair, Cole was largely unlucky, falling off several soft hits, including a two-out bloop single in the third by Harold Ramirez without a two-lung outfielder. It already scored two runs including Jose Ramirez.
But Cole also drilled the first batsman of the game, went on to the third hitter (both scored runs) and scored two long home runs. He was tagged for 10 hits by a team that has been no-hits four times this season (including once in a seven-innings game).
“I couldn’t get that third out and get the ball off the bat, I guess,” Cole said. “It wasn’t coming our way, but at the same time, it’s September. It’s an important game. There were a lot of runs to come back from it.”
Cole conceded seven runs in five and two-thirds innings. In his last 131 starts after the season, it was the first time he had dropped 10 hits in a game. He last was the Pittsburgh Pirates, in June 2017, a year before becoming a frequent ace for the Houston Astros.
The Yankees lured Cole into free agency with the richest contract ever for a pitcher (nine years, $324 million) ahead of the 2020 season, and so far he’s clearly been worth it. Sunday’s start was only his second clunker since the All-Star break, and the way he has dealt with a Covid absence and hamstring tightness.
But Cole has played just one sixth inning since July 10, and if the Yankees reach the wild-card game, they may not have the distinct pitching edge they once hoped for. Boston’s ace, Chris Sell, is healthy again, and Toronto’s Robbie Ray emerges as the leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award.
Cole left early Sunday after 104 pitches, trailing by six runs in the sixth with two dismissals. Some fans stood up and booed, which was enough for Cole to notice. When asked if this surprised him, he paused for a while.
“It’s a bad game, man,” Cole finally said. “That’s New York.”
It was a mature response—Cole plays in the Bronx, not Queens—from the Yankees’ most indispensable player. Fans are disappointed, and so is he. The punches land hard in September, and the Yankees are faltering.
“There’s no time left,” said catcher Kyle Higashioka. “We have to get it done.”
