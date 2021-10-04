Yankees and Red Sox to meet in wild-card game

On Sunday night, the Yankees chased Aaron Judge into the outfield, swinging him into a bouncy, gleeful embrace. Now they will follow the judge in the playoffs.

Judge is the cornerstone of the Yankees, the slugger who has led them for half a decade as they try to return to the World Series. This season was trying to make the most of it, with lengthy parts of the game alternating between entertaining and confusing. But the judge assured that it would beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 with a game-winning single at the bottom of the ninth inning while on top of a tense day at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s been a crazy, wild, tough year,” said manager Aaron Boone. “Okay this will be the last day to come in. But I love my group, I love my people, I love our competition. It hasn’t always been pretty, but we get to take our shot.” We are ready. We know when we do our best we can beat anyone.”