Yankees and White Sox Will Take Over ‘Field of Dreams’

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – The genius of “Field of Dreams”, and perhaps the reason the movie endures, is that he knows it shouldn’t make sense. Voices in the corn stalks tell a farmer to build a baseball field for the ghosts. Some people can’t see it. They are rational, so they don’t understand. It is their loss.

Major League Baseball will host a real game here on Thursday, with the Yankees playing against the Chicago White Sox, on a new ground two moon shots from Joey Gallo from the original. Players sneak into the cornfield at the movie site and walk to their diamond. There are 8,000 seats, but none beyond the outer walls of the field. It’s all corn.

“I’m excited to run through the cornfields,” said Liam Hendriks, the White Sox’s closest all-star. ” Who would not be ? “

Many people, in fact, would sniff the idea. At the film’s 1989 premiere, Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers called it a “gooey fable” with an “inexcusably sappy” soliloquy by James Earl Jones towards the end. The internet offers a wave of thought-provoking articles that trash the film, most of them written in recent years. With cynicism in the style, it’s no surprise.