Yankees battle for wild cards with Boston, Toronto and Seattle

The Yankees will play the following Sunday in October.
There was a time this summer, when the weather was on the edge of bitter gloom, that those words must have generated a lot of excitement for Yankees fans. But after an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday put the team back in a precarious position, the idea of playing another game isn’t necessarily a good thing, not yet.
As recently as Friday afternoon the Yankees seemed set to host a wild-card game on Tuesday. Now, they face the prospect of engaging in an insane, four-way tie for two American League wild cards that must be settled on Monday.
In a familiar script for a team chasing all its success with setbacks, the Yankees made an impressive 5-1 road trip and finished first in the wild-card standings, but didn’t close the deal in their last three. Could. -Game series, at home. The Yankees needed two wins and a home turf lead in the wild card game to make the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
Brandon Lowe hit three homers and knocked out seven runs as Tampa Bay reached 100 regular-season wins for the first time in franchise history. The Rays established themselves as the elite team in the league as the rest of the AL East faltered for two wild-card spots.
“We just have a bad day, and we have to get over it quickly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Boone has uttered that sentence in some form or another several times this season, and on a few notable occasions the team has responded well. But Saturday’s defeat, combined with victories from Boston, Toronto and Seattle, left the suddenly stumbling Yankees in danger of needing to play an extra game to win a wild-card berth. Just a few days ago, someone seemed to be in his grasp.
“The way this season has gone, it makes sense that it will come to the last day,” said outfielder Brett Gardner. “It feels right.”
The final day’s battles for all 30 teams begin around 3 p.m. Eastern Time, and much of the intrigue is related to the AL wild-card race. (In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants could have ended in a tie in the NL West, but the losers of a potential tiebreaker, a 163rd regular-season game, would still make the playoffs as a wild card. .)
In the AL, the Yankees and Red Sox are tied with 91 wins. Toronto and Seattle sit at 90.
If the Yankees beat the Rays on Sunday, they are guaranteed one of two wild-card positions. If the Yankees’ win is combined with the Red Sox’s loss in Washington, the Yankees will play the winner of the second wild card at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. If both the Yankees and the Red Sox win on Sunday, Boston will host the Yankees in a wild-card game based on their 10-9 regular-season advantage over their opponent.
On Sunday, the Yankees are sending in Jameson Tallon to pitch against Michael Couch, while the Red Sox have their left-handed ace Chris Sells going against Joan Aidan of the Nationals, who is making his major league debut. are doing. Boston benefits.
But Toronto and Seattle are still alive, and the biggest possibility is a four-way tie. For this to happen, the Yankees and Red Sox need to lose, and the Blue Jays and Mariners need to win. Then all four teams would have 91 victories. Then there will be two tiebreaker games on Monday, with four teams choosing or receiving either of the four, to determine who plays whom and where.
In that case the most likely outcome would be the Yankees traveling to Boston or Toronto to play a tiebreaker game on Monday.
It is also possible for the first or second wild card to have a three-way relationship. Those rules are actually more complicated, requiring two days to complete, and would need to be pushed back to the AL wild-card game.
The simplest solution for the Yankees is to keep track of their wins and then see where the rest of the teams land.
“We can clearly control our destiny in a way,” Gardner said.
The Yankees could have avoided all this uncertainty by winning on Friday or Saturday. Instead, Jordan Montgomery allowed seven runs in two and two-thirds of his innings on Saturday, joining the Yankees in a mediocre conga line with Boston and Toronto.
Boston, after being swept by the Yankees last weekend at Fenway Park, then lost two of three to the Orioles, the worst team in baseball, before winning twice in Washington to tie the Yankees .
The Blue Jays, with their powerful youth offense, lost two of three at home against the Yankees, and five of their last eight games were going into their final series with the Orioles in Toronto.
Only Seattle, the hottest team in baseball since mid-August, has played in the past month with any consistent determination. But even the Mariners lost at home to the Angels on Friday night, before beating Los Angeles 6-4 on Saturday to set up a delectable final day.
The Rays, who set the best record in the American League, are not playing long until the playoffs begin. Still, they look great.
“It’s a really good team over there,” Gardner said of the Reese, “but there’s a team that if we’re going to make the playoffs — and eventually get to where we want to go — a team that we’re going to do. are to be defeated and overcome.”
Thanks to the Yankees’ poor timing, Sunday will be quite the day for baseball. Monday could be even better.
