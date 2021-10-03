Yankees battle for wild cards with Boston, Toronto and Seattle

The Yankees will play the following Sunday in October.

There was a time this summer, when the weather was on the edge of bitter gloom, that those words must have generated a lot of excitement for Yankees fans. But after an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday put the team back in a precarious position, the idea of ​​playing another game isn’t necessarily a good thing, not yet.

As recently as Friday afternoon the Yankees seemed set to host a wild-card game on Tuesday. Now, they face the prospect of engaging in an insane, four-way tie for two American League wild cards that must be settled on Monday.

In a familiar script for a team chasing all its success with setbacks, the Yankees made an impressive 5-1 road trip and finished first in the wild-card standings, but didn’t close the deal in their last three. Could. -Game series, at home. The Yankees needed two wins and a home turf lead in the wild card game to make the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.