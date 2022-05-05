Yankees fan, 9, who was gifted Aaron Judge home run ball in viral moment, gets to meet his favorite slugger



The young New York Yankees fan who went viral this week was given a special treat on Wednesday for his emotional response to the Toronto Blue Jays fan giving him an Aaron Jazz home run ball.

After the judge smashed Homer, who landed on the second deck at the Rogers Center on Tuesday evening, Blue Jess fan Mike Lanzilota was seen pumping his fist into the air in celebration. He then quickly handed the ball to a young fan wearing a Yankees cap and jazz shirt.

The boy, Derek Rodriguez, 9, was overwhelmed with emotion when he threw his arms around the stranger and cried.

On Wednesday, more tears were shed after Derek and his family were invited to the field and the Yankees dugout before the series final against the Blue Jays.

The family watched the Yankees practice batting before the judge joined the young man in the dugout for a quick conversation.

Derek is seen crying as the judge – his favorite player – stops, signs the home run ball and gives him a pair of batting gloves.

“It’s a moment that is now being seen around the world,” the judge said. “It’s talking to their Blue Jess fans here. It’s a great little connection to them.”

Lanzilota also received an invitation for his selfless gesture when Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it “really warmed my heart.”

Derek, who was born in Venezuela, was named after the Yankees legend Derek Jeter before his family moved to Canada about five years ago.

He also plays appropriately shortstops and right field. Jeter was shortstop at the Hall of Fame with the Yankees, while the judge was the right fielder for the team.

Derek said he showed the Judge Home run ball to his friends at school on Wednesday.

“My friends and my teacher were really happy, and they congratulated me,” said the young man. “My teacher even gave a presentation where he showed what happened, and people were able to touch the ball. It was amazing.”

