Yankees Game Postponed After Positive Covid Tests

Cashman did not know the status of the Yankees’ remaining games with the Red Sox, which are expected to be in New York until Sunday. Given the two outbreaks the team has now experienced, he said the Yankees would consider a change in protocol.

“We’re definitely going to re-evaluate everything we’ve done and if there’s anything we can improve as we move forward, those are fair questions to ask,” Cashman said. “I don’t have an answer at the moment. I know we rely on a lot of expert medical advice and try to implement it to the best of our ability. We have a population of staff who are mostly vaccinated, some have chosen not to be vaccinated, they have their reasons for that. We are certainly trying to create – Major League Baseball, as well as the New York Yankees – a safe environment to come to work and travel. “

The Yankees sent three players to the All-Star Game in Denver on Tuesday – Aroldis Chapman, Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge – but Cashman didn’t want to say if they were among the other three players who tested positive. fast.

He said not all players who could test positive were vaccinated. And Rafael Devers of Boston, who was also at the All-Star Game, told ESPN’s Marly Rivera he was being tested for the virus because a Yankee All-Star tested positive. Cora confirmed to reporters that all five of her team’s All-Stars – Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Nathan Eovaldi and JD Martinez – are all tested and not all of those players have been vaccinated.

“Obviously I’m worried now,” Cora said. “Some of them are vaccinated and some are not.”