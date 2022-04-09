Yankees’ Gerrit Cole not happy with Opening Day delay for Billy Crystal’s first pitch



Citizen of the United States Pitcher Gerrit Cole Obviously not a Billy Crystal fan – at least not on a Friday.

Four times MLB The All-Star was apparently disappointed during Friday’s opening day celebrations when the game began Boston Red Sox Actor and director Billy Crystal was officially delayed by four minutes as he took to the field to throw the first pitch.

“Let’s go, let’s go!” Cole is seen screaming from the dugout.

Cole started the game with a four-pitch walk, and before Cole was singled out, the Red Sox took a 3-0 lead over Rafael Devers’ two-run homer and JD Martinez’s RBI double.

“It’s hard to decide,” he said after playing through Yahoo Sports. “Of course, the first four pitches weren’t really competitive, and then honestly the first few fastball positions burned out pretty well. They put some great swings in it. Fortunately, we were able to stay after that and give us a chance to win.”

When asked about the four-minute delay, Cole explained his frustration.

“It was an unexpected challenge. The festival was a little off schedule.”

Perhaps it was the jitters on the opening day.

Josh Donaldson’s walk-off win in the 11th inning – New York’s first on the first day since 1957, Boston led the Yankees 6-5 over the Red Sox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.