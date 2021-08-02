Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In the latest coronavirus-related setback for the Yankees, Gerrit Cole, the team’s best starting pitcher, has tested positive for the virus and will miss his next start, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Cole’s positive test during a post-game press conference following the team’s 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Yankee Stadium. Boone was asked how Cole would bounce back from a tough loss last week to the Tampa Bay Rays and he responded with the news of the diagnosis.

“Gerrit won’t launch tomorrow,” Boone said. “He actually tested positive for Covid. “

Twice this season the Yankees have had outbreaks within the squad involving multiple players or staff, but Monday’s news was limited to Cole.

“Right now he’s the only one,” Boone said.

Boone did not say whether Cole is vaccinated or not. The majority of positive cases among Yankees players and staff this season have been so-called breakthrough cases, where a person tests positive despite being fully vaccinated.