Yankees Hit up September’s Stretch Run

But behind even Stanton and Cole, a healthy and productive Aaron Judge (5 for 11 with a homer and three RBIs in three games at Anaheim) and a turbocharged lineup at trade deadlines, almost every night comes to manager Aaron Boone. Described as a “razor-thin” margin.

Seventy-five of the Yankees’ 133 games so far this season have been determined by two or fewer runs (with the Mets finishing second in the Majors). The Yankees’ record of 48–27 in those competitions is the best among the majors.

Outfielder Brett Gardner said, “It can be taxing, even with the winning streak, 13 wins in two weeks, we played really close games, high-leverage, high-stress games. ” “We have a good, resilient group that is able to handle adversity really well, and we’ll see how we play that out over the last month.”

Every night is a grind, and with the loss of the Briton, and the periodic dissonance of Eroldis Chapman, Boone has had to ask others to handle high-leverage situations. Notably, Jonathan Loisiga, Clay Holmes and Vandy Peralta will continue to swoon. But the pits have also surfaced: without the Briton, Holmes surrendered in the eighth inning to advance to the loss on Monday.

“I think in many ways, we’re deep there,” Boone said. “We still want to get some people where we need them, but I love the people we have.”

The final Test begins at Yankee Stadium later this week. The Yankees will begin the expansion to 20 games over 20 days. The team will be looking for additional gear to move ahead of the competition, relying somewhat on the mystery of being a team whose 27 World Series championships can make their success for the competition feel inevitable.

Or, as Cole put it: “It feels like September. The weather is starting to change across the country. The air smells like October baseball.”