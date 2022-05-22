Yankees’ Josh Donaldson: ‘Jackie’ was long-running joke



Tensions had been simmering between Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson since final week, however the feud took a flip Saturday when the White Sox claimed the Yankees slugger made a racist remark towards Anderson.

Donaldson admitted after the Yankees’ 7-5 win in The Bronx that he jokingly known as Anderson “Jackie” — as he has prior to now, he mentioned — referring to a 2019 Sports activities Illustrated story wherein Anderson described himself as “at this time’s Jackie Robinson.”

Although Donaldson insisted that the 2 had laughed about it earlier than, Anderson, who’s black, didn’t take it as a joke on Saturday. He mentioned Donaldson requested him, “What’s up, Jackie?” a number of instances.

“If one thing has modified from [2019], my that means of that’s not any time period of attempting to be racist by any truth of the matter,” Donaldson mentioned. “It was simply off of an interview what he known as himself. We’ve mentioned that earlier than, we’ve joked about it. He laughed, no matter.”

However Anderson was not laughing on Saturday.

Tim Anderson (left) is held again by Jose Abreu throughout a bench clearing incident with Josh Donaldson (proper) who mentioned he jokingly known as Anderson “Jackie” for Jackie Robinson through the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox. Corey Sipkin; Getty Photos

“I don’t play like that,” Anderson mentioned. “That occurred the primary time he acquired on, and I let it go that point, and it occurred once more. It’s simply uncalled for. … I’ll by no means sleep this off.”

By early Saturday night, Main League Baseball was wanting into the matter and talking with all related events, in response to a supply. It’s potential self-discipline may very well be handed down, relying on the outcomes of that investigation.

Donaldson mentioned he known as Anderson “Jackie” within the first inning on Saturday in an try and diffuse the state of affairs after tempers had flared between the 2 final weekend in Chicago. They jawed once more Saturday within the third inning and the fifth, when White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal had an prolonged confrontation with Donaldson on the plate that led to the benches and bullpens clearing.

“Clearly he deemed that it was disrespectful,” Donaldson mentioned. “Look, if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was attempting to do by any matter. That’s actually what occurred.”

Earlier than Donaldson gave his facet of the story to reporters, Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned he had heard “some discuss” of what White Sox supervisor Tony La Russa alleged was a racist remark, however was nonetheless attempting to unravel it.

Donaldson later mentioned he defined the story behind calling Anderson “Jackie,” to a few of his teammates. As for whether or not he would share that clarification instantly with Anderson, Donaldson he’d be “more than pleased to speak,” however wasn’t certain if the White Sox star could be keen to listen to him out.

“There’s been a pair conditions the place he’s tried to get in my face and say different phrases to me,” Donaldson mentioned. “It simply retains occurring. That’s why after I slid into second base at this time [in the seventh inning], I simply type of checked out him after he mentioned one thing to me and I’m like, ‘All proper, I’ve had sufficient.’ I simply laughed.”

When the ultimate out of the third inning was made, Donaldson was rounding second base, however rapidly stopped to speak with Anderson. Every week faraway from a dust-up between the 2 in Chicago, which had been set off by Donaldson showing to push Anderson off the bag throughout a pickoff try, the 2 chirped at one another (Donaldson mentioned Anderson threw profanities his manner) earlier than finally going their separate methods.

That set the stage for the larger confrontation within the fifth inning. As Donaldson walked to the plate, Grandal confronted him in regards to the “Jackie” remark. Anderson quickly ran in from his put up at shortstop earlier than the benches and bullpens cleared. The groups acquired face-to-face behind the plate, however the one motion was Anderson getting dragged away from the scene by his teammates.

The umpires then issued warnings to each dugouts, although tempers seemingly settled down from there.

“I assumed that was a joke between [Anderson] and I, as a result of we’ve talked about it earlier than,” Donaldson mentioned. “As I mentioned, let me point out once more, he’s known as himself Jackie Robinson. That’s why I assumed it was humorous between us.”

— Extra reporting by Zach Braziller