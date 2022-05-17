Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter account after old tweets surface

2 days ago
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Curtis deactivated his Twitter account on Monday after his Twitter account was printed on-line practically a decade in the past.

The tweets included the usage of racial slurs and Curtis stated he wrote them as a youngster.

The left-handed batsman stated earlier than Monday’s recreation in opposition to the Baltimore Orioles, “I assumed it wasn’t the precise message I wished to ship once I was 17 years old.” “It occurred 10 years in the past. I disabled my Twitter to clear the stuff.”

The New York Yankees beginning pitcher Nestor Curtis throws in opposition to the Chicago White Sox throughout the first innings of a baseball recreation in Chicago on Sunday, Could 15, 2022.

The New York Yankees beginning pitcher Nestor Curtis throws in opposition to the Chicago White Sox throughout the first innings of a baseball recreation in Chicago on Sunday, Could 15, 2022.
(AP Picture / Identify Y Huh)

“It isn’t acceptable,” he added. “I believe I might have managed myself and stated issues in a different way. However I wish to say right here immediately that I will work on it and repair it.”

Curtis realized that his old tweets had been dug up after the Chicago White Sox allowed simply three hits and 7 hits in Sunday’s win. After wanting on the screenshots, Curtis stated he was “just a little offended with himself for this factor.”

Nestor Curtis, 65, begins pitching throughout a Main League Baseball match between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on Could 15, 2022 on the Assured Charge Subject in Chicago, IL.

Nestor Curtis, 65, begins pitching throughout a Main League Baseball match between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on Could 15, 2022 on the Assured Charge Subject in Chicago, IL.
(Picture through Melissa Temez / Icon Sportswear Getty Photos)

“I wish to entice all the children and perhaps individuals who see themselves as me, not prototypes, not 6-foot-5, 97 miles per hour,” he stated through NJ.com. “Hopefully I can begin sending higher messages.”

It appeared that Curtis was quoting rap songs in a few of her tweets and they didn’t look like focusing on any particular individual.

Curtis has been electrical for the Yankees this season, posting a 1.35 ERA after seven begins.

New York Yankees beginning pitcher Nestor Curtis responds after ending the eighth inning in opposition to the Chicago White Sox at Assured Charge Subject.

Chicago, Illinois Could 15, 2022 New York Yankees beginning pitcher Nestor Curtis responds after ending the eighth inning in opposition to the Chicago White Sox at Assured Charge Subject.
(Picture by Queen Harris / Getty Photos)

He had a landmark season in 2021, the place he performed 2.90 ERA in 14 begins in addition to 103 strikeouts.

The Related Press contributed to this report

