Yankees’ Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter account after old tweets surface



New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Curtis deactivated his Twitter account on Monday after his Twitter account was printed on-line practically a decade in the past.

The tweets included the usage of racial slurs and Curtis stated he wrote them as a youngster.

The left-handed batsman stated earlier than Monday’s recreation in opposition to the Baltimore Orioles, “I assumed it wasn’t the precise message I wished to ship once I was 17 years old.” “It occurred 10 years in the past. I disabled my Twitter to clear the stuff.”

“It isn’t acceptable,” he added. “I believe I might have managed myself and stated issues in a different way. However I wish to say right here immediately that I will work on it and repair it.”

Curtis realized that his old tweets had been dug up after the Chicago White Sox allowed simply three hits and 7 hits in Sunday’s win. After wanting on the screenshots, Curtis stated he was “just a little offended with himself for this factor.”

“I wish to entice all the children and perhaps individuals who see themselves as me, not prototypes, not 6-foot-5, 97 miles per hour,” he stated through NJ.com. “Hopefully I can begin sending higher messages.”

It appeared that Curtis was quoting rap songs in a few of her tweets and they didn’t look like focusing on any particular individual.

Curtis has been electrical for the Yankees this season, posting a 1.35 ERA after seven begins.

He had a landmark season in 2021, the place he performed 2.90 ERA in 14 begins in addition to 103 strikeouts.

The Related Press contributed to this report