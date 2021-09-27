Yankees take top wild-card spot from Red Sox
BOSTON – After nearly six months of triumph and suffering, great moments and visceral punches, the Yankees are feeling it now. They are blisters or bulges, rarely in between. They knew they would need the final blast to reach the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and here it is.
“We’re not afraid to make it interesting,” Giancarlo Stanton said late Sunday, “that’s for sure.”
Stanton played a punishing run at Fenway Park throughout the weekend, leading the Yankees to the top spot in the American League wild-card race with a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox. They may be back here to start the season later with a knockout game on October 5th, but they aren’t planning that. He staged a go-away party at the Odd Visitors Clubhouse.
“It’s bizarre, cramped, low ceilings,” said manager Aaron Boone. “After that it was very raucous. It felt like a family coming together.”
Stanton launched another rocket at Green Monster and Landsdown Street to seal a 6-3 win on Sunday, the Yankees’ sixth consecutive win. He went on to score 7 for 12 in the series, 10 with three homers. The only other Yankee to go deep in all three games of the three-game series at Fenway? Joe DiMaggio in 1949.
Stanton’s Sunday outburst followed Aaron Judge’s double-forward double after the Red Sox refused to dismiss Judge. Catcher Christian Vasquez dropped a third-strike foul tip while transferring the ball from his glove to his bare hand. Then first baseman Bobby Dalbeck left a foul ball drop untouched on the warning track.
“I felt like a cat,” said the judge. “I felt like I had nine lives on top of me.”
Gave one more chance- ok if you insist – The judge hit a fastball from Adam Otavino into the left center gap. The judge nodded, seconded, celebrated, then noticed that her pinky was pointing in the wrong direction. He put it back in and kept playing.
“I don’t need to hit,” said the judge, “so I think I’ll be in good shape.”
You have to admit: As inconsistent as the Yankees have been, they are doing their best at terrifyingly. Judge and Stanton have batted in 70 home runs and 185 runs (and, yes, 304 strikes). Pitching deep, with Corey Kluber and Luis Severino coming back from injuries and two others – Jameson Talone and Jonathan Loisiga – making a comeback in the next few days with great potential. Closer Aroldis Chapman has converted his last 14 save chances.
Talon, Gerrit Cole and Kluber are set to face Toronto in a three-match road series starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays, who have finally settled at home after being pulled out of Canada by coronavirus restrictions, are doubling the capacity of the Rogers Center to 30,000 for the series, their first with the Yankees in Canada since 2019. However the games pan out, the Red Sox will be happy; In such a tough race (Yankees 89 wins, Red Sox 88, Blue Jays 87), schedule is their ally.
“We still have a wild-card spot,” said manager Alex Cora. “We know the Jays and the Yankees are playing each other, so how big this weekend was, Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday are probably big. We know there’s going to be a loser in the next three games and we can gain ground.” Huh.
The Red Sox will end the regular season with three more games in Baltimore and three more in Washington. The terrible Orioles have lost 12 of their last 13 against the Red Sox, and the Nationals aren’t much better.
The Yankees will return from Toronto to host the Tampa Bay Rays next weekend, while the Blue Jays will stay at home to face the Orioles. The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics — both alive but behind all three AL East teams — play each other for three games in Seattle starting Monday.
Also remember: If Boston and the Yankees are tied atop the wild-card standings, the Red Sox will host the Yankees on October 5 as they won the season series, 10 games to 9. The Red Sox won the first seven meetings that fit with the Yankees’ weather patterns: terrible or terrible, all or nothing.
Maybe now all that mental anguish has paid off. The Yankees have made it to a playoff berth, and they deserve to be proud.
“We’ve had a lot of damage and some good streaks, so we’ve gone through a lot to recover from times like this,” Stanton said. “It’s all a matter of understanding, and understanding how this year isn’t washing out, there’s a lot of learning curve and we can use that to our advantage, even the bad parts.”
Stanton has handled a lot of good and bad in four seasons with the Yankees. But he last led the team to the playoffs, and with 18 homers and an average of .314 since August 1, he’s doing it again.
The judge said, ‘He is such a player. “He comes in the big moments and continues to give, deliver, deliver.”
Stanton was asked about sentiment among players after Sunday’s sweep, and he confirmed Boone’s description. There was joy in the clubhouse, he said, but also recognition of where they stand. While the other teams are grabbing playoff berths, the Yankees aren’t quite there.
“We’re hypnotized,” Stanton said. “It’s very important that we were able to sweep them. But yeah — publicized and all business too. We know there’s a lot of work to do.”
