Yankees take top wild-card spot from Red Sox

BOSTON – After nearly six months of triumph and suffering, great moments and visceral punches, the Yankees are feeling it now. They are blisters or bulges, rarely in between. They knew they would need the final blast to reach the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and here it is.

“We’re not afraid to make it interesting,” Giancarlo Stanton said late Sunday, “that’s for sure.”

Stanton played a punishing run at Fenway Park throughout the weekend, leading the Yankees to the top spot in the American League wild-card race with a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox. They may be back here to start the season later with a knockout game on October 5th, but they aren’t planning that. He staged a go-away party at the Odd Visitors Clubhouse.

“It’s bizarre, cramped, low ceilings,” said manager Aaron Boone. “After that it was very raucous. It felt like a family coming together.”