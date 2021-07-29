Yankees Trade for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo



The Yankees must of course translate that feeling onto the pitch. Gerrit Cole allowed seven earned runs in five innings and a third on Thursday and the Yankees didn’t score, missing out on a chance to sweep the Rays in three games. But behind the scenes, at least, they were acting like the aggressive, winning brand that they are.

“Part of the reason I’m here is because Hal always goes; Brian too, “said Cole, who signed with the Yankees ahead of the 2020 season.” So I feel really lucky to be in a place where the club is going to make a fantastic move like that and keep pushing tokens. “

Although Gallo has never played in the playoffs, Rizzo, hitting .248 with 14 homers this season, helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, reaching .410 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a 1.258 score. more. slugging percentage in the team’s last 10 playoff games.

Equally important, at least in Cubs tradition, was Rizzo’s clubhouse routine leading up to Game 5 of the World Series against Cleveland, when the Cubs led the series three games to one. Rizzo blew up the “Rocky” theme across the clubhouse and urged the team on with some motivational advice – all naked. (Hey, whatever works.)

“The year before we were down 3-0 against the Mets and ended up being swept away,” Rizzo said a few years later, referring to the 2015 NLCS, just a little upset. It was like, “No, we’re not doing that, we’re good, we’ve already won three games in a row before. We’re going to take care of business and go to Cleveland.

In the end, the last of the World Series ended up in Rizzo’s gauntlet. The Cubs had been waiting for this moment for 108 years and Rizzo was instrumental in making it happen. For him, the 11-year drought for the Yankees title must seem paltry.