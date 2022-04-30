Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch 2022 MLB Opening Day online from anywhere



Yankees vs Red Sox. Opening Day. The 2022 MLB campaign is back with a clash today between the fiercest rivals in baseball, and here’s hoping they set the tone for the season to come. Let’s play ball! Read on as we explain how to watch beat the blackout and watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream online from anywhere.

Yankees fan Billy Crystal will throw the honorary first pitch, but from then on in there’s no more room for pleasantries. Nathan Eovaldi will be the Red Sox’s opening starter for the third season in a row, with Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the hosts.

Adding an extra hit of spice to the occasion is the fact that the Red Sox ended the Pinstripers’ season early last October, beating them in the Wild Card game and consigning them to another disappointing year.

With the AL East looking stronger than ever and the Yankees opting against a spending spree in the offseason, this could be played out in front of a twitchy Yankee Stadium, especially as the Red Sox have flexed their muscles, bringing in Trevor Story.

Read on as we explain how to get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

Yankees vs Red Sox series schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 8, 1.05pm ET

Friday, April 8, 1.05pm ET Game 2: Saturday, April 9 at 4.05pm ET

Saturday, April 9 at 4.05pm ET Game 3: Sunday, April 10 at 7.08pm ET

MLB blackout rules mean that you can’t use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market – fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It’s a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country – thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets, for that reason) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

