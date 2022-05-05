Yankees’ win streak snapped at 11, Aaron Boone ejected



TORONTO — The Yankees’ 11-game winning streak ended Wednesday night, and manager Aaron Boone lost his cool in the process.

A Yankees lineup that had scored five or more runs in eight of the previous 10 games was mostly shut down in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

In the process, Boone was tossed in the top of the eighth inning by home plate umpire Marty Foster. Boone had been arguing a called strike to Aaron Judge, the victim of a previous bad call by Foster in a key spot in the sixth.

The Yankees tried to rally against Jordan Romano in the ninth, when Giancarlo Stanton singled with one out and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro. Josh Donaldon singled to left to send Locastro to second.

Aaron Hicks struck out before Joey Gallo — who had homered in the third inning — walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa. But Kiner-Falefa grounded to Matt Chapman at third, who made a low throw that was scooped by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to end it.

The loss, just the Yankees’ second in their last 15 games, cut their lead over Toronto in the AL East to 2 ½ games as they finished a six-game road trip with their first loss since April 21 in Detroit.

Bo Bichette is unable to turn a double play after forcing out Aaron Judge at second in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. USA TODAY Sports

And just like that shutout loss to the Tigers, the offense was the culprit.

Nestor Cortes had his worst start of the year in his shortest outing, but only gave up two runs.

He walked a season-high four batters after walking a total of three in his previous four starts. Cortes also gave up four hits and needed 83 pitches to get through four innings.

Chapman gave Toronto the lead with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the second, a 420-foot blast to center.

Bo Bichette beats Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s tag for a double during the third inning of the Yankees’ loss. Getty Images

The Yankees answered in the top of the third, when Gallo — in his first game back from left groin tightness — opened the inning with an opposite-field homer to left-center. It was Gallo’s third homer of the season — all of them in his last six games.

But Cortes put the Yankees in another hole in the bottom of the inning.

After he struck out Bradley Zimmer and George Springer, Cortes gave up a double to right to Bo Bichette. Guerrero followed with a base hit to center to score Bichette and make it 2-1.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then doubled to left, sending Guerrero to third. A walk to Chapman loaded the bases for Santiago Espinal.

Cortes got Espinal to ground out to escape further damage and keep it a one-run game, but the lefty needed 31 pitches to get through the inning.

Michael King was superb again, tossing three perfect innings in relief of Cortes.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kukuchi handled the Yankees easily — the second straight Blue Jays starter to shut them down after Alek Manoah did it Tuesday.

Kukuchi pitched around Kyle Higashioka’s leadoff double in the sixth — with some help from the low called strike three to Judge for the second out. Anthony Rizzo popped out to strand Higashioka at third.

Unlike on Tuesday, when the Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays’ bullpen, this time, Toronto’s relievers were up to the task.

Former Yankee David Phelps replaced Kukuchi to start the seventh and issued a pair of four-pitch walks with one out.

Left-hander Tim Mayza came on to face Gallo and struck him out, and then got Kiner-Falefa to ground to third to keep the Yankees in a one-run hole.

When Toronto brought in right-hander Yimi Garcia to pitch the eighth, Gleyber Torres pinch-hit for Higashioka and grounded out.

Then with two out in the eighth, Boone was tossed.