Yash Chopra wanted to make the film ‘Silsila’ not with Rekh-Jaya but with these two actresses

New Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan starrer film Silsila was made in the year 1982. The film could not show its wonders at the box, but even after years, this film remains in the headlines. The film starred Amitabh, Rekha and Jaya as well as actors Rishi Kapoor, but even today the pair of these three is remembered. Where Amitabh, Rekha and Jaya were well-liked in Silsila. At the same time, the director of the film Yash Chopra wanted to cast other actresses instead of Rekha and Jaya. This was disclosed by actress Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor revealed about the film ‘Silsila’

Actually, recently actress Neetu Kapoor came on the set of TV’s reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Where he shared many stories related to the industry with everyone. While sharing old stories, Neetu Kapoor also told some unheard things about the film Silsila. Neetu Kapoor told that this role was offered to her by Rekha for the film Silsila. Yash Chopra came to meet him for this role and told about the role.

Refused to roll because of marriage

Neetu Kapoor refused to do the role. The reason for this was their marriage. Neetu Kapoor told that she told Yash Chopra that she is going to get married soon and she cannot do such films. Neetu Kapoor showed the ring to Yash Chopra till her engagement. On the other hand, Yash Chopra heartily wanted him to work in his film. Neetu Kapoor could not do the film even after lakhs of efforts.

These two actresses were Yash Chopra’s first choice

At the same time, Neetu Kapoor also told in the show that Parveen Babi was Yash Chopra’s second choice. Parveen was Bollywood’s top actress at that time. By the way, let us tell you that after Neetu Kapoor agreed, actress Parveen Babi and Smita Patil were signed for the film Silsila. At the same time, Amitabh wanted to see Jaya Bachchan and Rekha with himself in the film. When he suggested this to Yash Chopra, he also agreed.

Rekha-Amitabh were last seen together

Talking about the story of the film ‘Silsila’, Rekha played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s girlfriend in the film. At the same time, Jaya Bachchan appeared in the role of his wife. From the songs of the film to the dialogues, he was well liked. After this film, Rekha and Amitabh never appeared together again. The reason for which is told to Jaya Bachchan.

