Yash Dhull Becomes Captain of India U-19 Team Father Leaves Job To fulfill dream of Son Emotional Success Story of Delhi Born Cricketer

Another rising star from Delhi has been given the responsibility of India’s Under-19 team. Yash Dhul has been appointed as the captain of the team for the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup. The story of Yash becoming a cricketer will surely touch your heart too.

Another rising star from Delhi has been given the responsibility of India’s Under-19 team. Yash Dhul has been appointed as the captain of the team for the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup. The story of Yash becoming a cricketer will surely touch your heart too.

The BCCI has announced a 20-member Indian team for the Under-19 Asia Cup starting from 23 December. This time, Yash Dhul of Delhi will be seen taking over the command of the team. The story of Yash Dhul making a mark in cricket is very emotional and heart touching.

Players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir have also traveled from the streets of Delhi to the national team, in such a situation, Yash Dhul has a golden opportunity to make a mark like these legends by winning the title of Asia Cup to be held in UAE. have a chance.

Yash Dhul’s journey to become a cricketer

Yash Dhul of Delhi’s Janakpuri was also very fond of cricket like other children. At the age of 4, he took hold of the bat and at the age of 12, he became an important part of Delhi’s Under-14 team. Dhul did not stop here and due to his strong performance, he got the command of Under-16 Delhi.

After that he didn’t look back. He also became the captain of Delhi’s Under-19 team, after which he will now be seen leading India’s Under-19 team in the Asia Cup.

Father left the job, used to run the house on grandfather’s pension

Yash Dhul’s mother recognized the talent hidden in him at the age of 4, after which he was sent to a cricket club in his childhood. According to the father, at the behest of Dhul’s mother, he devoted his life to make his son a career in cricket. Father left his job to make Yash a good cricketer. His family’s expenses were met on the pension of Yash’s grandfather.

Dhul’s father also told that the people of the house did not buy the things they needed, just because our child should not lack anything. They did jobs in different places. The household expenses were met from the grandfather’s pension. Whenever Yash’s father was busy with some work, his grandfather used to take him to the ground.

father became coach in lockdown

Yash was also unable to do his practice in the lockdown caused by Corona, after which his father got him trained by putting a net on the roof of the house. His father used to talk to coach Rajesh Nagar on the phone about training and also shared videos of batting practice to the coach, due to which Dhul could continue his practice even in lockdown and during this he also improved his batting.

What Yash said on becoming the Under 19 captain

Yash likes to bat in the middle order and he is a little talkative. He is not a very passionate player. When he was asked about the feeling of becoming the Indian Under-19 captain, he smiled and said that I am just starting out. He said that if he keeps playing honestly, then one day he will definitely reach a good level.