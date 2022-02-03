Yash Dhull Levels Virat Kohli And Unmukt Chand Record India reaches to Final Beating Australia in U19 World Cup

U-19 WC, Yash Dhull Makes Century Levels Virat Kohli’s Record: India have made it to the final of the Under-19 World Cup for the fourth time in a row. Captain Yash Dhul has also equaled former captain Virat Kohli by scoring a century of 110 runs.

The Indian Under-19 team has made history by making it to the final of the ongoing World Cup in West Indies. India beat Australia by 96 runs in the semi-finals. Team India will play the title match for the fourth consecutive time. In this match, Indian captain Yash Dhul scored a brilliant century of 110 runs. With this, he has also equaled Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand.

Let us tell you that India has reached the finals of the Under-19 World in the year 2016, under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, 2018, under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw, 2020 under the leadership of Priyam Garg and now under the leadership of Yash Dhul. No team had done this before. At the same time, India’s invincible campaign against Australia in the World Cup for the last 24 years has also remained intact.

Yash Dhul equals Kohli and Chand

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored a century as captain in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. After him, in the 2012 World Cup, Unmukt Chand made the team champion, scoring a century in the final against Australia as a captain. Now Yash Dhul has scored a century in the World Cup as a captain. He has reached equal to Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand in this matter.

On the other hand, Yash Dhul has become the third batsman to score a century in the Under-19 World Cup against Australia. Before him, Unmukt Chand in 2012 and Manjot Kalra in 2018 had done this. Both Unmukt Chand and Virat Kohli were from Delhi and under the captaincy of both India won the Under-19 World Cup. Now it has to be seen whether Yash Dhul can become the third player in this case as well. This is because Dhul is also from Delhi.

Brief description of the semifinal match

If we look at the scorecard of the semi-final match, then playing first, India had scored 290 runs for 5 wickets in 50 overs. Captain Yash Dhul scored 110 and Sheikh Rashid scored 94 runs. In the end, Dinesh Bana scored 20 runs in 4 balls to reach the team’s score of 290. Jack Nisbet and William Salzmann had 2–2 successes for the Kangaroo team.

Chasing the target of 291 runs, Australia got off to a poor start and the star of the tournament, Teague Willey, returned to the pavilion after scoring 1 run. After this no one could do anything except Lachlan Shah’s 51 runs. Vicky Ostwal took 3 wickets for India giving 42 runs in 10 overs. Apart from this, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sandhu took 2-2 and Kaushal Tambe took one wicket.

In this way, India has made it to the final of the Under-19 World Cup for the fourth time in a row. India will face England in the final. The title match will be played on 5 February. England have also made it to the final after a wait of 24 years. England beat Afghanistan by 15 runs in a thrilling semi-final.