Yash Dhull Named Captain of Most Valuable Team Selected by ICC With Most Indians Including Raj Bawa Vicky Ostwal

ICC ‘Most Valuable Team’ With Most Indians And Yash Dhull Captain: The ICC has appointed Yash Dhull, who made India the Under-19 champion under his captaincy, as the captain of the ‘Most Valuable Team (Best Team)’. Maximum three Indians are included in this team.

Team India’s young captain Yash Dhull, who made India the Under-19 champion for the fifth time, got double happiness when the ICC chose him as the captain of the ‘Most Valuable Team (Best Team)’. Along with him, two more Indian players Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal also got a place in the team. There are three Indian players in this team.

Let us tell you that eight countries have got representation in this team of 12 players, in which the highest three players of champion India are included. Apart from this, two players each from England and Pakistan have got a place in this team. At the same time, one player each from Bangladesh, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka has been kept in this team.

Fast bowlers Josh Boyden, Avais Ali and Rippon Mandal have been included in this team made by the ICC. While the responsibility of spin bowling is being handled by Indian spinner Vicky Ostwal apart from Tom Prest and Dunith Velalez. The tournament’s top scorer (506 runs) South African batsman Devald Brevis has also been included in this team.

How was this team selected?

Brevis, popularly known as Junior de Villiers, has also been adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He scored a record 506 runs in this season, before Shikhar Dhawan scored 505 runs in 2003-04. The team was selected by a selection panel comprising World Cup commentator Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC match referee Graeme Labroy and journalist Sandipan Banerjee.

Yash Dhul, who scored 229 runs with the help of a century in this competition, has been placed at the fourth position in the batting order. He has been chosen as the captain for the change in bowling and excellent fielding arrangements while making the team champions in the tournament. His England counterpart Tom Prest, fourth-order batsman, has been placed one place below him in the batting order.

Raj Bawa is another all-rounder in this team, who has impressed throughout the World Cup. He scored a total of 252 runs in the competition with an unbeaten 162 against Uganda and also took a total of 9 wickets. Bawa was also adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ in the final against England. He took five wickets for 31 runs and also scored 35 runs.

After him, teammate Vicky Ostwal has been given the place. The spin bowler took 12 wickets in six matches, including his best performance of five for 28 against South Africa. Josh Boyden of England took 15 wickets in the tournament with an economy of 3.21 and an average of 9.86. He was the most economical bowler to take more than seven wickets in the tournament.

The complete team selected by ICC is as follows:-

Haseebullah Khan (Wk, Pakistan), Teague Weeley (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Velalek (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India) India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England), Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan).