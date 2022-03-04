Yash movie KGF chapter 2 actor prithviraj sukumaran watched says blockbuster my mind has blown. After watching Yash’s film KGF Chapter 2, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said that the blockbuster made me wander

Entertainment


My mind wandered - Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture of himself with the production and distribution team of KGF 2. Along with this, he has written in the caption that after what I saw in KGF 2, my mind has wandered. He further adds that director Prashanth Neel has set a new standard of cinema with KGF 2.

Yash's tough fight with Adheera

It is worth noting that before the release of KGF Chapter 2, its trailer should be released in the evening on March 27. This time the story will come out with change and politics. Yash faced Garuda in KGF. At the same time, Yash will have a tough fight with Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.

KGF 2 Strong Cast

Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Adheera. Yash and Sanjay Dutt are going to be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in the film. Actress Raveena Tandon is also with him in the role of PM. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that KGF 2 is releasing with a strong cast.

250 crores at the box office

The budget of KGF Chapter 2 is being said to be more than 150 crores. Earlier, KGF Chapter 1 had earned close to 250 crores at the box office. The budget of KGF Chapter 1 has been around 80 crores. KGF Chapter 2 will be released in different languages ​​like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada.

