Yash Raj film Supreme Court Jabra Fan song: Yash Raj removes ‘Jabra Fan’ song from the film without informing, Supreme Court says – will have to pay compensation
Aafreen said in her complaint that when she went to see the movie with her family, it did not include the song displayed in the promo. Aafreen then filed a complaint against the production house in her district’s consumer court, seeking compensation. Aafreen’s complaint was rejected by the District Consumer Forum. He then ran to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
Yash Raj in his explanation said that the song ‘Jabra Fan’ in the film was made only for the promotion of the film and it was said in the media that it will not be a part of the film. Rejecting the production house’s argument, the commission had ordered compensation.
#Yash #Raj #film #Supreme #Court #Jabra #Fan #song #Yash #Raj #removes #Jabra #Fan #song #film #informing #Supreme #Court #pay #compensation
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.