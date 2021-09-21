Yash Raj film Supreme Court Jabra Fan song: Yash Raj removes ‘Jabra Fan’ song from the film without informing, Supreme Court says – will have to pay compensation

The apex court on Monday ordered Yashraj Films Pvt Ltd to pay compensation for removing the song from the film without informing it. Yash Raj had removed the popular title song from his film ‘Fan’ which was used for promotion. The apex court directed the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to direct Yashraj Films to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to the petitioner’s audience along with the entire cost of the case.

Yashraj Films challenged the NCDRC’s decision in the Supreme Court. The NCDRC had upheld the 2017 decision of the state commission, which had directed the manufacturing house to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and a fine of Rs 5,000. The complaint against Yashraj was lodged by Aafreen Fatima Zaidi. He said in his case that after watching the promo, he decided to watch the ‘Fan’ movie.



Aafreen said in her complaint that when she went to see the movie with her family, it did not include the song displayed in the promo. Aafreen then filed a complaint against the production house in her district’s consumer court, seeking compensation. Aafreen’s complaint was rejected by the District Consumer Forum. He then ran to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Yash Raj in his explanation said that the song ‘Jabra Fan’ in the film was made only for the promotion of the film and it was said in the media that it will not be a part of the film. Rejecting the production house’s argument, the commission had ordered compensation.