Yashika Anand posted on her accident: Yashika Anand apologized for her friend’s death in the accident, saying- why didn’t I die
Yashika further wrote in this emotional letter, ‘I’m sorry, I brought your family into such a bad situation. Just know that I will remember you every moment and always blame myself for being alive. May your soul rest in peace, and I will pray for your return. I hope one day your family will forgive me. I will always remember my companionship. ‘
In addition to this message, Yashika has written another letter in which she writes that she is not celebrating her birthday this year. He has urged his fans not to celebrate his birthday. Yashika is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon in the next few days.
