Yashika Anand posted on her accident: Yashika Anand apologized for her friend’s death in the accident, saying- why didn’t I die

A few days ago, a terrible accident took place in the car of popular Tamil film actress Yashika Anand. Yashika Anand was critically injured in the accident, while her friend Pawani, who was traveling in the car with her, died on the spot. Now Yashika has been shifted from ICU to general ward. Yashika Anand is celebrating her birthday on 3rd August. On this occasion, he has written a long letter on social media expressing his grief over the death of his friend.

Expressing grief over her friend’s family on her Instagram handle, Yashika Anand wrote, ‘I can’t tell you what stage I’m going through right now. I will always feel guilty for being alive. I don’t know if I should thank God for saving me from that horrible accident or to blame my best friend for taking me away for life. I miss you so much, Pawani. I know you forgive me ‘



Yashika further wrote in this emotional letter, ‘I’m sorry, I brought your family into such a bad situation. Just know that I will remember you every moment and always blame myself for being alive. May your soul rest in peace, and I will pray for your return. I hope one day your family will forgive me. I will always remember my companionship. ‘

In addition to this message, Yashika has written another letter in which she writes that she is not celebrating her birthday this year. He has urged his fans not to celebrate his birthday. Yashika is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon in the next few days.

