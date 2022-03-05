YashRaj Films is all set to take Box Office on fire with Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh khan, Salman Khan | Yash Raj Films is all set to set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman – 5 big budget films ready

Entertainment

13 hours ago
Release date – May 13

Directed by Dwyang Thakkar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh will once again experiment in this film as a simple Gujarati common man. How Jayeshbhai does vigorous business is the story of the film.

Release date – 3 June 2022

This film starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. This historical period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film.

Release date- 22 July 2022

This action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor is directed by Karan Malhotra. Shamshera is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Release date- 25 January 2023

Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are in the lead roles in this action film directed by Siddharth Anand. Currently the shooting of the film is going on.

Release date – 21 April 2023

At the same time, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much awaited Tiger 3 is going to release on the occasion of Eid. The film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The shooting of the film is almost over.

There is no doubt that these five films being made under the banner of Aditya Chopra can create panic at the box office. With stars like Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Yash Raj Films can give a total collection of 700-800 crores.

