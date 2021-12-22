Yashraj Films to announce Tiger 3 in a grand manner on Salman Khan’s birthday | Tiger 3 to be announced on Salman Khan’s birthday
Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. This film is included in the celebration of 50 years of Yash Raj Films. And this is the reason why the film has not been announced yet. But if reports are to be believed, now Yash Raj Films is going to do this auspicious work on the birthday of Salman Khan on 27th December.
According to the rumors flying in the gossip street, Yash Raj Films is going to announce Tiger 3 on Salman Khan’s birthday. A spectacular motion poster will be released on the occasion.
Now it remains to be seen whether only Salman Khan lives on this motion poster or the entire starcast of the film. Earlier also there were rumors that Katrina Kaif’s name on the film’s poster and in the credits is going to be Katrina Kaif Kaushal. That’s why fans are also excited to see if there really is any truth in this rumour.
Significantly, Salman Khan has been shooting for Tiger 3 alone in Mumbai for the past few days. If reports are to be believed, Emraan Hashmi has completed shooting for his part. While Katrina was busy with her marriage.
was postponed schedule
A schedule of the film was supposed to start in November but now in view of Shah Rukh Khan’s personal problems and Katrina Kaif’s marriage, Salman Khan decided to postpone the shoot of Tiger 3. Shahrukh Khan was supposed to shoot a cameo in Tiger 3 with his character of Pathan. While Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for Pathan, no decision is being taken on the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s parts in Tiger 3.
Destruction will happen at the end of 2022
Significantly, Pathan and Tiger 3 are the most expensive films of Yash Raj Films. While preparations are on for Shahrukh Khan’s return from Pathan, Tiger 3 is all set to wreak havoc on the screen with the swashbuckling trio of Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Both the films are planned to be released in late 2022. And both the films are expected to have excellent box office collections.
Emraan Hashmi will be the Tiger of Pakistan
It is believed that Yash Raj Films and the director of the film, Manish Sharma, together are going to make Emraan Hashmi’s entry grand and crores will be spent on it. If sources are to be believed, then Imran’s entry scene in the film will be worth 10 crores. Earlier, Salman Khan’s entry in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai was quite a bang. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of an ISI agent in the film which will eventually be Tiger and Zoya’s answer.
manish sharma movie tiger 3
Preparations are going on for this Salman Khan film. Manish Sharma is directing the film. Who made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat and received both praise and sarcasm from Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. This film is also no less than a litmus test for Maneesh Sharma. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will also be seen doing heavy action in this film along with Salman Khan.
Preparing for the Spy Universe
Interestingly, Aditya Chopra, along with Pathan and Tiger 3, is going to create a different spy universe. Salman Khan has shot a cameo for Pathan in his Tiger avatar. On the other hand, if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will also shoot a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in his own Pathan avatar. There are also reports that Hrithik Roshan may soon join this spy universe of Pathan and Tiger with the character of his film War. Preparations for Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel are also being done on this line.
bumper box office plan
Aditya Chopra has prepared a completely different plan for two ambitious films of Yash Raj Films, Pathan and Tiger 3, adorned with blockbuster starcast. As per this plan, Pathan and Tiger 3 will run in theaters only for eight weeks. No OTT platform will have the right to stream them before eight weeks. Aditya Chopra does not want these films to come from theaters to OTT in just 4 weeks, snatching the best cinema experience from the audience and the chance of smoky collection from the box office.
english summary
Yashraj Films is planning to announce Salman Khan Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 in a grand manner on Salman Khan’s birthday this week. Will the poster feature Katrina Kaif as Mrs. Kaushal?
Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 21:40 [IST]
