Yashwant sinha accuses PM modi for crossing ‘Lakshman Rekha’ At Jewar Airport Event

Yashwant Sinha, who has handled important ministries like finance and foreign affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, is once again on the target of PM Narendra Modi. This time, he has put the central government in the dock along with the state regarding the program of Jewar Airport. He said that the government has crossed the Lakshman Rekha only to win the UP elections. According to Sinha, PM has only one goal and that is how to win elections.

Sinha says that early in his career he was told that the ruling party and the government were two different things. The party should never interfere in the work of the government. A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn between the two. According to the perception that evolved over time, public money would not be used to further the agenda of the party. But today the Lakshman Rekha is flying openly. Leave aside the matter of the lower level, only those who are at the top of the power are not averse to keeping the dignity at bay. The limits of Lakshman Rekha were seen being wired in the jewellery.

Sinha, who has joined Mamata’s Trinamool Congress, said it was not surprising to see Yogi’s attitude in the program as he had only one line. Jinnah and Abbajan. They understand that with the help of this, they can win elections by doing communal polarization. Sinha questioned who would drag Yogi to court for his indecent language. In suo motu cases, the top courts are anyway burdened with litigation. Those who have the responsibility to stop communalism are spreading it openly. Modi’s silent consent is in this.

Attacking the Modi government, Yashwant Sinha said that the ruling party has only one objective that wherever elections are held, it is necessary to win it. He said that there is a difference of land and sky between Atal ji’s party and today’s party. Atal believed in consensus. But today’s Modi government believes in suppressing only. He has no faith in democracy. Modi takes great pleasure in boasting. He says that at present the media has covered the shortcomings of the government. However, a day will come when the drama will stop. Till then fasten your seat belt tightly.

Yashwant Sinha, who was an IAS, joined politics by resigning in 1984. First he joined the Janata Party. In 1988, he was elected a Rajya Sabha member. In 1989, when the Janata Dal was formed, he was made the general secretary of the party. He was also made the Finance Minister in the Chandrashekhar government. After the fall of that government, he joined the BJP. Initially he was made the spokesperson of the party but then he was given the chair of Finance Minister in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Eventually he was made the foreign minister. This was his last post in the government.