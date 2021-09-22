Yaya DaCosta Joins Elite Society in ‘Our Kind of People’

After six seasons playing nurse April Sexton in the hit NBC medical drama “Chicago Med,” Yaya DaCosta was contemplating her future in the “Chicago” franchise earlier this spring when she received an auspicious offer. She was given the opportunity to lead Fox’s “Our Kind of People”, a soapy new drama centered on the rich and powerful Black elite in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, and she was drawn to it.

“Every time someone came up to me and told me they loved April Sexton, the next thing out of their mouth was that they needed to see more,” Dacosta said in a recent interview. “And it resonated in my soul with something that was like: ‘Yeah, I want to do something where I have more screen time, where I have more responsibility. I can take on a show. It’s time’ .'”

Produced by Karin Geist (“Star,” “Mixed-ish,” “Girlfriends”) and provocative by Lawrence Otis Graham, the best-selling nonfiction book of the same name, “Our Kind of People,” premieres Tuesday. It follows a single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) who moves from Boston to start a black hair care line on her Oak Bluffs property she inherited from her late mother, who once lived on the island. But there was a maid. But when Leah Franklin-Dupont (Nadine Ellis), a socialite and member of the Franklin-Dupont dynasty, refuses to accept her family into the coastal enclave, Angela uncovers a dark secret about her mother’s past. who threatens to expose the clothes of this particular. , agile community.

“Angela is coming across as this disruption, full of friction and doubt, but it’s also kind of refreshing,” she said. “She’ll be able to reclaim her family name and find out more about her mother and what place she is in Oak Bluffs.”