Yaya DaCosta Joins Elite Society in ‘Our Kind of People’
After six seasons playing nurse April Sexton in the hit NBC medical drama “Chicago Med,” Yaya DaCosta was contemplating her future in the “Chicago” franchise earlier this spring when she received an auspicious offer. She was given the opportunity to lead Fox’s “Our Kind of People”, a soapy new drama centered on the rich and powerful Black elite in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, and she was drawn to it.
“Every time someone came up to me and told me they loved April Sexton, the next thing out of their mouth was that they needed to see more,” Dacosta said in a recent interview. “And it resonated in my soul with something that was like: ‘Yeah, I want to do something where I have more screen time, where I have more responsibility. I can take on a show. It’s time’ .'”
Produced by Karin Geist (“Star,” “Mixed-ish,” “Girlfriends”) and provocative by Lawrence Otis Graham, the best-selling nonfiction book of the same name, “Our Kind of People,” premieres Tuesday. It follows a single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) who moves from Boston to start a black hair care line on her Oak Bluffs property she inherited from her late mother, who once lived on the island. But there was a maid. But when Leah Franklin-Dupont (Nadine Ellis), a socialite and member of the Franklin-Dupont dynasty, refuses to accept her family into the coastal enclave, Angela uncovers a dark secret about her mother’s past. who threatens to expose the clothes of this particular. , agile community.
“Angela is coming across as this disruption, full of friction and doubt, but it’s also kind of refreshing,” she said. “She’ll be able to reclaim her family name and find out more about her mother and what place she is in Oak Bluffs.”
During the early stages of development, Geist spoke with author Graham, who died in February, and received his blessing to create a fictional world, which he organized with some of the most prominent black families, for his book. informed through interviews. America. Once the creative team—including Tasha Smith, who directed the first two episodes—received a series order, they quickly determined that Dacosta “embodied many of the qualities I looked for in Angela,” Gist said.
“Her essence is empowering; she celebrates black beauty and hair,” Geist said. “She’s very focused and grounded, but she can also ooze a little spice and a little attitude.”
DaCosta initially rose to fame as a contestant on “America’s Next Top Model” before starring in television (“Whitney”) and film (“Tron: Legacy,” “The Kids Are All Right”). “Our Kind of People” reunites her with two former collaborators: Daniels, who directed her in the film “The Butler,” and Debbie Morgan, who played her mother in the ABC soap opera “All My Children” and played her mother. The new series will play the role of Chachi.
In a recent panel discussion to promote the series, Daniels said he was impressed by DaCosta’s growth as an actor.
“When she played Black Panther in ‘The Butler,’ she was always grounded,” Daniels said. “But she has become more grounded with her work that shows here, something that age and wisdom have done.”
In a phone interview from Wilmington, NC, where “Our Kind of People” is filmed, Dacosta discussed the responsibility that comes with showcasing affluent black communities, her hopes for the series, and her character’s inventive hairstyles. in his own contribution. These are edited excerpts of the conversation.
In a promotional video for the show“Our Kind of People” represents “a part of black culture we’ve never seen before,” your co-star Joe Morton said. What makes this show different from something like “Empire”?
My understanding is that a show like “Empire” was describing the life of a family that was self-made. You see the journey from his “hood” to success. The difference here is that families vacationing at Martha’s Vineyard usually come from multi-generational wealth, so there’s a different energy, a different spontaneity. They’re not entertainers, they’re not athletes, and that’s the part that’s new.
How does the show help the wealthy, black upper class to revel in and provide a broader understanding of the community?
Seeing black people with money is nothing new. It is new to see communities that were able to defy the odds of the atrocities of history – the burning of Black Wall Street, the destruction of entire communities that were self-sustaining. When the enslaved people freed themselves and were building their cities and having complete infrastructure, those places were literally burned.
[Martha’s Vineyard] There was one place that survived. People traveled to the place that they heard it was safe and used the Green Book. These are families that were doing well but they also had to navigate the times. And it’s not a year-round place – it’s a vacation spot. It’s really an interesting glimpse into this world, and it will be interesting for people to see how and why this island off the coast of Massachusetts became a safe haven where people still vacation today and add tales of the past. and share.
What are your expectations from this series? What type of conversation do you hope it stimulates?
We have come out of a very intense phase of shedding light on what is wrong, and what is wrong. very in this country for a long time. The silencing of those voices, the various frequencies of peaceful protests, do not indicate a decline in the incidence of police brutality on black bodies. it simply means that people are tired Tired of talking about it, tired of watching trauma porn on my Instagram feed, tired of feeding the story. And while it is essential to never forget and expose the atrocities, it is also important that we see ourselves in a light that we would like to see more of. This is true at the individual level and the same is true at the societal level.
I’m thrilled to be working on a project that shows perfect human beings in all their glory — and their flaws too, because you don’t have to represent whole people and fear that someone is going to be embarrassed because of your character. made mistake. Whenever I read scenes that are funny, scenes where there is dancing, scenes that are uplifting or just silly, I feel happy, because it reflects my experience in my real life. So I hope people enjoy watching themselves, whether it’s an entrepreneur trying to break down a roof, or someone whose family is vacationing in places like Oak Bluffs and who lives with generational wealth. be related.
Angela comes to Oak Bluffs to learn more about her mother’s past, but she also wants to expand her hair care line. Did you know a lot about the industry before working on this show?
I have always been fond of hair. I went to a boarding school in Massachusetts, so I had girls from around campus coming into my dorm room, and I would be doing their hair, and then I would do my hair and finish all my homework in between . I still graduated less loud, but I was known for it. So to play a character, after all, where I get to express myself and play with hair, as I do in real life, is so much fun.
How have you worked with the hair and makeup team to determine Angela’s beautiful and distinctive hairstyles from week to week?
I do it with my longtime friend and hairstylist Chioma Valcourt. This is the first time I’ve been able to bring him on a project. For so long, black actresses had to get their hair done behind the scenes and then come in to get ready, because we never knew what we were going to get. We didn’t want anyone to break our hair or destroy our strands, which is the hairline area.
so i enjoy the most [Valcourt], talking about what Angela is doing with her hair because she, her daughter [played by Alana Bright] And his aunt is his biggest billboard. When they walk around Oak Bluffs, they are representing their family, and they are also representing [her company,] Eve’s Crown. So it’s a blessing to have the real-life Angela Vaughn with me on set.
