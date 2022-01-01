Ye, formerly Kanye West allegedly punches autograph-seeking fan



(The Hill) — Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated over a battery accusation after allegedly punching a fan who requested for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Division instructed The Hill. The LAPD confirmed that Ye is known as as a suspect in a battery report.

Fox 11 first reported that the rapper was in his automobile outdoors the SoHo Warehouse, an unique social membership when the altercation occurred.

The fan, who has not been named, allegedly approached the car to ask for an autograph and had a dialog with Ye, in keeping with Fox 11. The fan stated the rapper then jumped out of his automobile and punched him, knocking him to the bottom, earlier than leaving the scene, in keeping with the native station.

No arrests have been made, and extra particulars weren’t accessible, in keeping with the LAPD. The investigation is ongoing.